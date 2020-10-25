Iconic Melbourne venue Festival Hall has been sold to Hillsong Church

Hillsong Church, known for their worship music, has purchased iconic Melbourne concert and sporting venue Festival Hall.

In a video posted on the Christian megachurch’s YouTube channel earlier today (October 25), founder Brian Houston says they have purchased the venue under the banner of Community Venues Pty Ltd.

Saying there’ll be a “complete renovation” of the building, Houston commented that Hillsong services would take place every Sunday at the venue once opened.

Later in the video, state pastors Tim and Nicola Douglass said that the long-running venue would continue to host live entertainment events, but that it would be “the house of God” on Sundays.

“It has served the people of this city in different events over the years, and it’s going to continue to do that. We just get to be the church who purchases it,” Tim Douglass commented.

Houston discusses the acquisition around the 27-minute mark, while the segment featuring the Douglass’ begins at 48:30.

“This journey of purchasing this incredible facility started about 18 months ago. Just happened to hear about that it was for sale and started enquiring, thinking that it was a long shot,” Douglass explained.

“Now, we’re sitting in a miracle. God can make a way even through impossible circumstances.”

The venue’s Wikipedia page has already been changed to reflect the change, with Community Venues listed as its owners.

Hillsong purchasing Festival Hall – another headline for 2020.

Tanya Gleeson, an event coordinator at Festival Hall, has since confirmed the news of the venue’s sale.

“This week is my last week at Festival Hall with no future employment,” Gleeson tweeted this afternoon.

“I have known about the sale for quite sometime and I must admit today it feels real and sad. Thanks for the memories.”

Tanya Gleeson, an event coordinator at Festival Hall, has since confirmed the news of the venue's sale.

"This week is my last week at Festival Hall with no future employment," Gleeson tweeted this afternoon.

"I have known about the sale for quite sometime and I must admit today it feels real and sad. Thanks for the memories."

Located at 300 Dudley Street in West Melbourne, Festival Hall was originally opened in 1913 by boxing promoter R.L. Baker before being sold to Stadiums Australia chairman John Wren two years later, who completed its construction.

It served as a function venue for boxing and pro wrestling for many years, featuring a huge array of bouts along with ballroom dancing, cultural and religious gatherings and the first Indoor Tennis Exhibition featuring John McEnroe.

The stadium was destroyed by fire in 1955, but was rebuilt in time to host boxing, gymnastics and other events as part of the 1956 Olympic Games.

With a capacity of over 5,000, the venue has since hosted countless live concerts from legendary Australian acts including INXS, AC/DC, Midnight Oil, Powderfinger and many more.

Throughout the years, international touring artists such as The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, The Strokes, Rage Against the Machine, Smashing Pumpkins and a plethora of others have all graced its stage.

This year, prior to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent restrictions on mass gatherings, the venue hosted shows by Mac DeMarco and Dune Rats, among others.

The versatile venue has also been used for many other purposes including conferences, black-tie dinners, art exhibitions and more.

In 2018, plans by Stadiums Australia to sell the site in order for the building to be demolished and replaced with 16-storey apartment blocks were thwarted when it received Victorian heritage listing.

At the time, director Chris Wren said the venue was no longer profitable to run.