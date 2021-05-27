Hilltop Hoods and Nai Palm are the Australian ambassadors for Record Store Day 2021

Record Store Day has unveiled two ambassadors for its 2021 festivities: Hilltop Hoods and Hiatus Kaiyote frontwoman Nai Palm.

Record Store Day will spread across two dates in 2021, with the main event scheduled for Saturday June 12 and a smaller one on Saturday July 17.

As always, both days will see the exclusive release of rare, limited edition vinyl pressings from a range of international artists. Around two thirds of the releases will drop on June 12, with many stores hosting live performances and special events.

Advertisement

“As a fanatical collector myself I’ve always participated in RSD, so when we were asked to become ambassadors, it was a no-brainer” says Hilltop Hoods member Suffa.

“It’s an honour to throw our support behind the record stores, particularly the mom & pops stores who need our support more than ever.”

Hilltop Hoods are set to make their first foray into the world of comics this year, with a graphic novel titled Noctis set for release in October.

The trio released their latest studio album, ‘The Great Expanse’, in 2019, followed by a standalone single, ‘I’m Good?’ last May. All proceeds from the track were donated to Support Act, earning money for touring crew members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Vinyl is forever,” says Nai Palm, real name Naomi Saalfield. “Record stores go hand in hand with the local music scene. Playing records is the sonic equivalent of nestling up to a fire. Warm and inviting.

“In an age of modern technology where you are in inundated with choice and playlists there’s something sacred about putting on a record and listening start to finish. It comforts the soul.”

Advertisement

Saalfield’s inclusion comes at the suggestion of Northside Records owner Chris Gill, after Saalfield declared the Fitzroy store one of her favourite musical hotspots. “I love going to Northside to see a performance and see people trickle out into the street like confetti. Stopping traffic for the love of music,” she said.

Saalfield released her debut album as Nai Palm, ‘Needle Paw’, in 2017. Hiatus Kaiyote are set to release their first full-band effort in six years, ‘Mood Valiant’, on June 25, featuring the single ‘Red Room’.

Earlier this month, live performances from both Nai Palm and Hiatus Kaiyote were streamed as part of the Sydney Opera House’s Nooks & Crannies series.