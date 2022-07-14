Hilltop Hoods announced as headliners for Handpicked Festival 2022

Hilltop Hoods are set to headline this year’s Handpicked Festival, with the full line-up for its comeback edition announced today (July 14).

Joining them will be a septet of buzzy Australian acts, including Middle Kids, The Rubens, Wafia, The Dreggs and Babe Rainbow. Rounding out the bill are Hot Dub Time Machine and Steph Strings, while the rest of the festival grounds – held at the Lake Breeze Winery along the Langhorne Creek in South Australia – will be lined with local food trucks.

Slated to go down on Saturday November 12, this year’s edition of Handpicked will be the festival’s first in three years. It last took place in November of 2019, with an eight-act bill featuring Amy Shark, Winston Surfshirt, Missy Higgins, John Butler, Odette and more.

Advertisement

In a press statement, organiser Kate Cooper gushed over this year’s line-up. “Hot Dub Time Machine is synonymous with celebrating,” she said, noting that “his show has become notorious as an explosive celebration of music”. The Sydney DJ will be the last to perform, Cooper said, teasing that “getting down amongst the vines will be a most epic way to close the night at Handpicked.”

Cooper also gave a shoutout to Middle Kids, who she said “bring such a humble, beautiful presence to the stage”. She continued: “I will no doubt race side of stage to sing-along to my favourite song ‘Edge Of Town’, which has been on rotation on my Spotify playlist for years. What an honour to get them live in our backyard.”

Last on Cooper’s personal list of must-see acts are The Rubens. According to the promoter, the Camden band “have such an amazing catalogue of songs, but it’s more than that, seeing these guys live is a must”.

The second release of tickets for Handpicked 2022 is on sale now – find them here.