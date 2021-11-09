Hilltop Hoods, Benee, Violent Soho and more announced for Yours & Owls 2022

After having its dates locked in last month, the 2022 edition of Wollongong’s famed Yours & Owls festival has now unveiled a sprawling line-up of almost 100 artists.

Returning to its usual stomping grounds of the beachside Stuart Park (after a one-off shift down to Thomas Dalton Park this year), next year’s Yours & Owls will run over the weekend of 2-3 April. It boasts an impressive suite of seven headliners, led by Hilltop Hoods and followed closely by Bliss N Eso, Flight Facilities, The Jungle Giants, Peking Duk and Violent Soho.

Kiwi pop artist Benee rounds out the septet of headliners, returning after travel restrictions forced her to cancel an appearance at this year’s event. One notch down on the poster, we see that Sydney-native pop-rockers Faker will make their long-awaited return to the stage at Yours & Owls 2022, having previously announced their reunion last October; the band’s last performance was in 2013.

Advertisement

Joining Faker in the second tier of acts are fellow alt-rock mainstays Jack River, Ruby Fields and Luca Brasi, crossover favourites San Cisco and Hiatus Kaiyote, and a handful of synth-based stalwarts like Harvey Sutherland, Lastlings, L D R U and Late Nite Tuff Guy.

The bill is rounded out by a laundry list of all-Australian trailblazers, with the likes of Arno Faraji, Budjerah, The Buoys, Hope D, King Stingray, Miiesha, Ninajirachi and Sycco all name-dropped in the first half of the line-up. Further down the poster, standout names include Alter Boy, Bakers Eddy, Clypso, Nooky and Shady Nasty.

Take a look at the full line-up in an animated teaser for Yours & Owls 2022 below:

Yours & Owls was one of the few festivals that managed to go ahead this year, after being postponed multiple times. The event hosted 30,000 attendees and featured a line-up including Tones And I, Cosmo’s Midnight, DMA’S and Dope Lemon, among others. The festival site was split into four separate zones to limit potential COVID-19 transmission, and revolving stages were used to host live sets.

Advertisement

Tickets for Yours & Owls 2022 go on sale at 9am AEDT next Thursday (November 18), with a presale kicking off two days prior. More details for that can be found on the festival’s website.