Hilltop Hoods announced for national community radio show

Hilltop Hoods are set to host ‘Australian Music Is Bloody Great’ this Friday (May 8).

The programme was launched by the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia (CBAA) in April 2020. Its intended goal is for high-profile Australian artists to curate a playlist of their favourite local music.

The ARIA Award-winning trio are the third Australian act to host the show, following on from Australian Music Prize winner Sampa the Great and Melbourne band The Teskey Brothers.

Artists selected by the Hoods for their playlist include contemporary hip-hop acts such as Baker Boy and REMI. It will also feature music from Illy, who collaborated with the group on their 2019 single ‘Exit Sign’ alongside Ecca Vandal.

The group have also selected several rock acts by means of contrast, including Kingswood and recent ARIA number-one Dune Rats.

Across their career, the Hilltop Hoods have always made a point of championing Australian music.

They founded and ran their own label, Golden Era Records, from 2008 to 2017. Through the label, they released albums by acts such as Funkoars, Maundz and Briggs.

Each of their eight studio albums also features collaborations with other Australian artists, including Dan Sultan, Koolism, Ruel, Adrian Eagle and Sia.

Most recently, the Adelaide group released a charity single, ‘I’m Good?,’ to raise proceeds for Support Act’s relief fund for out-of-work road crews.

Hilltop Hoods’ edition of ‘Australian Music Is Bloody Great’ is set to air this Friday afternoon.

