Hilltop Hoods release new single ‘I’m Good?’

Hilltop Hoods have released their first new music over a year with new single ‘I’m Good?’ Watch the lyric video below.

The single has been released today (May 1) after premiering on triple j’s Hobba and Hing drive program yesterday afternoon.

The track is also a charity single, with all of the proceeds going to Support Act’s ‘Roadies (Crew) Fund,’ which is assisting live music industry workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the lyric video for ‘I’m Good?’ below:

For the first time in the Hilltop Hoods’ career, the track was created entirely in isolation.

The trio – MC Suffa, MC Pressure and DJ Debris – all tracked their parts individually from their home studio set-ups.

Production was handled by the duo Sixfour, who have worked on several Hilltop Hoods tracks in the past – most notably the group’s 2018 hit, ‘Clark Griswold.’

In a press statement, the Hoods explained that they wished to lighten the mood while also creating something with affirmative action to support the industry at large.

“It’s a very dark time at the moment, so we wanted to make something light-hearted,” they said.

“[W]e’re hoping that the song might give someone a laugh and maybe lift their spirits… ultimately, what we want to do is raise money for the roadies and associated support crew – including those who have lost their livelihoods due to this pandemic.”

‘I’m Good?’ marks the first official Hilltop Hoods release following the group’s eighth album, ‘The Great Expanse,’ which was released in February 2019.

The album debuted at number-one on the ARIA Albums Chart, making it the sixth consecutive Hilltop Hoods album to do so and consequently breaking a chart record.