Hilltop Hoods, Pnau, Tove Lo, Benee and more announced for Spin Off 2023

Secret Sounds have announced the line-up for this year’s edition of Spin Off – a smaller showcase of names from the Splendour In The Grass bill – with Hilltop Hoods, Pnau, Tove Lo and Benee leading the pack.

Also announced for this year’s festival were Iann Dior, Hockey Dad, Thelma Plum, Noah Cyrus, Sly Withers and The Rions. It’ll go down on Friday July 21 at the Adelaide Showground, with tickets on sale at 9am next Tuesday (May 2). A pre-sale will kick off at the same time a day earlier (May 1) – see here for details on that, and here for the general sale.

As part of Secret Sounds’ environmental efforts, $1 from every ticket sold to Spin Off 2023 will be donated to FEAT Live. The initiative was founded by Heidi Lenffer (formerly of Cloud Control), and is described as “a new climate action strategy to reduce the emissions of live entertainment by unlocking sustainability funding through ticket sales”.

This year’s Splendour In The Grass will go down over the weekend of July 21-23 at its normal home of the North Byron Parklands in far-north NSW. In addition to the 10 acts playing Spin Off, it’ll feature the likes of Lizzo, Flume, Mumford & Sons, Lewis Capaldi, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Slowthai and 100 Gecs.

