Hilltop Hoods return with honest and fun new single ‘Show Business’

Hilltop Hoods have returned with a new single titled ‘Show Business’, featuring US soul singer Eamon, putting a fun spin on the trails and tribulations linked to the entertainment industry.

Hilltop Hoods’ Suffa (aka Matthew Lambert) explained in a press statement that the idea for ‘Show Business’ stemmed from something his friend Dools would say to him when he called from the road. “I’d inevitably be stuck at a gas station in the middle of nowhere with a hangover whenever he’d call,” Lambert said, “and he’d always laugh and say ‘What, and quit show business?’

“The downs can be quite serious in the music business particularly over the last two years, but the ups make it worth it.

In the song’s accompanying music video – directed by Nash Edgerton (Mr Inbetween, Gringo), who said he could “relate to the sentiment of the song” – Hilltop Hoods are cast as children’s entertainers in a world where kids run the roost.

Armed with water pistols, the kids have taken the group (dressed as clowns) hostage, bringing them shackled and bound into a backyard where the outfit must perform before the queen kid – attempting to make balloon animals, performing with a rubber chicken, juggling and so forth – only to be pelted with balls, slingshots and more.

Watch the adorable and fun action play out below:

On reeling in Eamon for the single, Lambert added: “Eamon was the perfect guest for this song, as he’s experienced all of the ‘ins and outs’ of the industry. Apart from that, we are huge fans of his music.”

Echoing the sentiment, Eamon also spoke highly of ‘Show Business’. “It’s a smash song,” he said, “and I think many people will love it for years to come. It was an enjoyable experience making the song… I say this with all honesty, Hilltop Hoods are a class act. I consider them friends and working with them has been a great experience.”

The new single, released today (March 17), marks the first song attached to an album since 2018, when Hilltop Hoods dropped ‘The Great Expanse’. Details on the trio’s seventh album are yet to be revealed, though ‘Show Business’ has been confirmed as its first official single.

During the peak of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Hilltop Hoods released a standalone single titled ‘I’m Good?’. The track was released as a fundraising effort, with all proceeds going toward Support Act’s Roadies (Crew) Fund.

Hilltop Hoods were recently announced as among the Aussie artists billed for this year’s Groovin The Moo, joining the likes of Spiderbait, Montaigne, Sycco, Jesswar and Masked Wolf. The international cohort, meanwhile, sees the likes of Milky Chance, Broods and Wolf Alice taking to regional stages.