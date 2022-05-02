Hilltop Hoods set to embark on ‘The Show Business Tour’ around Australia

Hilltop Hoods have announced a national tour, dubbed ‘The Show Business Tour’, set to kick off this August.

Making the announcement today (May 2), the Adelaide rap trio – who’ve named the tour for their latest single – will begin proceedings at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Saturday August 27. From there, they’ll head to Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide, with support coming courtesy of A.B. Original, Elsy Wameyo and DJ Total Eclipse. Find all tour info below.

This tour will mark Hilltop Hoods’ first outing since their ‘Great Expanse’ tour back in 2019, which saw them perform in 14 countries.

Pre-sale tickets for ‘The Show Buisness Tour’ go on sale for members of the Hilltop Hoods Fan Club tomorrow (May 3) at 11am AEST, while a Telstra Plus pre-sale will begin at the same time on Thursday May 5. The general sale begins on Wednesday May 11 at 10am AEST, with information on all ticket sales available here.

Releasing ‘Show Business’ back in March, the track – a collaboration with US soul singer Eamon – was Hilltop Hoods’ first song since 2018 to be attached to an album. Though details of their seventh full-length offering are yet to be revealed, ‘Show Business’ was confirmed upon release to be its first official single.

Hilltop Hoods’ ‘The Show Business Tour’ dates are:

AUGUST

Saturday 27 – Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 3 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday 10 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 17 – Perth, RAC Arena

Saturday 24 – Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre