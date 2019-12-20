More than 20 Australian musicians have come together to spread the message on climate change by pledging to go green this music festival season.

Artists like Hilltop Hoods, The Veronicas, Holy Holy, Missy Higgins, Angie McMahon, Allara, Cub Sport, Matt Corby and more have lent their support to Green Music Australia’s Party With The Planet initiative. In a video released December 12, they encourage festival attendees “to do better” at being more environmentally conscious at events.

“Festival season is coming up in Australia, and just a reminder that we’ve all got to do better,” Suffa of Hilltop Hoods says in the clip. “Let’s avoid single-use plastics and borrow before buying. Let’s clean our shit up after we leave the festival!”

Yorta Yorta singer Allara also adds, “You’re on Aboriginal land. If you take care of Country, Country will take care of you.” Watch the clip below:

Party With The Planet was launched in November and is held in partnership with 10 of Australia’s biggest music festivals, including Splendour In The Grass, Strawberry Fields, Beyond The Valley, Falls Festival and Rainbow Serpent Festival.

In a statement, Green Music Australia’s Co-CEO Berish Bilander said that the campaign intends to “implement new litter reduction initiatives for music festivals, with a focus on education and creative interventions to achieve a ‘leave no trace’ result”.

“We’re reaching out to all musicians and music lovers this year, asking them to keep their campsite clean and take everything home. Even the smallest of actions can make the biggest difference,” Bilander adds.

Fans who pledge on social media to play their part will get the chance to win free festival passes to any of the 10 partnering organisers.

At the time of writing, more than 3,000 fans have pledged to Party With The Planet, which means over 75,250kg of carbon emissions have been avoided – a figure arrived by estimating the number of festival tents fans have saved from landfills by pledging, the campaign says. According to research by environmental charity Julie’s Bicycle, the carbon impact of manufacturing a 3.5 kg tent that ends up in landfill is 25kg of carbon emissions.

See how you can do your part here.