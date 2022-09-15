HIM’s Ville Valo announces debut album ‘Neon Noir’

Former HIM frontman Ville Valo has announced details of his debut solo album ‘Neon Noir’.

Coming January 13, 2023, ‘Neon Noir’ will feature recently released singles ‘Loveletting’ and ‘Echolate Your Love’ as well as the three tracks that made up 2020’s ‘Gothica Fennica Vol. 1’ EP – ‘Run Away From The Sun’, ‘Salute The Sanguine’ and ‘Saturnine Saturnalia’.

Announcing the record, Vallo said: “‘Neon Noir’ is a sonic step-by-step guide on how to survive, and perhaps even enjoy, the realm of VV with its abundance of things that go bump in the night. It’s a teary mascara marathon between Robert Smith and Ozzy, with a dash of hope.”

Pre-orders for ‘Neon Noir’ are live here, with the artwork and tracklisting below:

‘Echolocate Your Love’

‘Run Away From the Sun’

‘Neon Noir’

‘Loveletting’

‘The Foreverlost’

‘Baby Lacrimarium’

‘Salute the Sanguine’

‘In Trenodia’

‘Heartful of Ghosts’

‘Saturnine Saturnalia’

‘Zener Solitaire’

‘Vertigo Eyes’

Speaking to Kerrang! about the record, Vallo said: “Doing this album, and doing it the way I did it, gave me a chance to reflect, in a way, or to have a different perspective of who I am or what I want to do and what I have done and what can be done better, and so forth. Which then ended up being basically doing exactly the same thing I had before.”

The release of ‘Neon Noir’ will be followed by a lengthy tour of Europe and the UK. Tickets for the tour are on sale now. See the full list of dates below and pick up tickets for the UK dates here and European shows here.

FEBRUARY 2023

14 – Warsaw Proxima, Poland

15 – Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

16 – Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

17 – Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

18 – Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

20 – Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

21 – Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

22 – Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

24 – Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

25 – Madrid La Riviera, Spain

26 – Lisbon Cineteatro Capitolio, Portugal

27 – Porto Hard Club, Portugal

MARCH 2023

2 – Milan Alcatraz, Italy

3 – Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

4 – Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

5 – Vienna Arena, Austria

7 – Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxemburg

8 – Cologne LMH, Germany

9 – Paris Le Trabendo, France

10 – Bristol O2 Academy, UK

11 – Nottingham Rock City, UK

13 – Glasgow Garage, UK

14 – Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

15 – London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK