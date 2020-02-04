Hinds become superheroes in ‘Good Bad Times’ video and announce third album ‘The Prettiest Curse’

Hinds have announced their third album ‘The Prettiest Curse’ and released a video for its second track, ‘Good Bad Times’.
The Spanish band, who released their second album ‘I Don’t Run’ in 2018, have also confirmed dates for a massive world tour.
In the clip for ‘Good Bad Times’, which was directed by Jean LaFleur, the Spanish band become superheroes when they clutch the jewels of their identical necklaces, saving cats from trees, retrieving old ladies’ bags from thieves, and stopping teenage bullies. Watch it below now.
Singer and guitarist Carlotta Cosials said of the track: “You know that part in the movies when two people on a relationship are living complete opposite realities? When one thinks everything is great and the other one is about to drown?
“‘Good Bad Times’ is the struggle of communication, time difference, distance. like the two sides of a coin. Two sides close together that can’t be separated, even though they seem to be completely different.”
‘The Prettiest Curse’ will be released on April 3, via Lucky Number. The tracklist is as follows:
‘Good Bad Times’
‘Just Like Kids (Miau)’
‘Riding Solo’
‘Boy’
‘Come Back And Love Me <3’
‘Burn’
‘Take Me Back’
‘The Play’
‘Waiting For You’
‘This Moment Forever’
Meanwhile, Hinds will hit the road again in April, kicking off a new world tour in the UK and EU before heading to the US. Hinds will play:
April 2020
13 – Brighton, Chalk
15 – Birmingham, The Castle And Falcon
16 – Glasgow, Classic Grand
18 – Dublin, The Grand Social
20 – Manchester, Manchester Academy
21 – Bristol, The Fleece
22 – London, Electric Ballroom
24 – Paris, Badaboum
25 – Amsterdam, Bitterzoet
27 – Hamburg, Molotow
28 – Copenhagen, Lappen
29 – Berlin, Lido
30 – Munich, Backstage Club
Late last year, Hinds shared new song ‘Riding Solo’ – a track that tackled the feeling of loneliness on the road.