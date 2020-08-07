Hip-hop collective Swish Music share new single ‘Blow’

Queensland hip-hop collective Swish Music shared their latest single, ‘Blow’, yesterday (August 6).

The track follows on from their debut single, ‘Showtime’, and its subsequent remix, both released earlier this year. The track’s remix featured appearances from the likes of Hoodzy and Nerve.

‘Blow’ is accompanied by the release of a brand new music video. The clip features Swish Music’s members rapping in a range of metropolitan locations, flanked by various entourages. Watch it below.

“I think ‘Blow’ is a song that anybody can bop to,” Unamii, who contributes a verse to the mid-section of the track, said in a press statement.

“There’s different elements, flow and energy with every person you hear come in as the track progress (sic). There’s something for everyone.”

The track arrives via Sony Music Australia and sees the group’s members rap over a beat produced by Barcelona-based Saint Cardona.

Named for Ipswich, the Queensland city in which they formed, Swish Music is comprised of 12 members from diverse backgrounds. Members hail from Australia, Uganda, South Sudan and various other countries, and are now based across Brisbane and Ipswich.

There is no word yet on whether ‘Blow’ and ‘Showtime’ will appear on a forthcoming larger body of work from the Queensland-based hip-hop collective.