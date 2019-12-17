M.C. Taylor’s Hiss Golden Messenger have been forced to cancel their 2020 tour dates in Australia and New Zealand due to “an unforeseen personal issue”.

The North Carolina outfit were set to make their Australian debut next month with five shows in cities like Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane before heading to Auckland, New Zealand for a one-night-only gig. According to a statement on the band’s Facebook, they have decided to call off their upcoming shows and hope to plan better gigs in the future.

“We do not take this lightly and apologise to fans and venues who were looking forward to the shows. We will work to make these shows up as soon as we possibly can. Our sincerest apologies,” the band wrote. Read their full statement below.

Hiss Golden Messenger returned with their fourth album ‘Terms Of Surrender’ in September. It is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Hallelujah Anyhow’ and includes tracks like ‘I Need A Teacher’, ‘Cats Blue Eye’ and ‘Down At The Uptown’.

In October, Hiss Golden Messenger teamed up with Lucinda Williams for ‘Christmas In Prison’. The song appears on their label’s holiday compilation, ‘You Wish: A Merge Records Holiday Album’, alongside contributions from labelmates Coco Hames, The Essex Green, Mike Krol and more.