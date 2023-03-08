Hobart festival Bass in the Domain, headlined by Sticky Fingers, postponed by a month

One-day Hobart festival Bass in the Domain, headlined by Sticky Fingers, has been postponed by a month.

Organisers announced the date change five days out from when it was supposed to take place this Saturday March 11. The all-ages festival, which was due to take place at the Regatta Grounds and also feature Tyne-James Organ, Sumner, The Delta Riggs, JessB and more, will now take place April 15.

“Unfortunately, unforeseeable circumstances, like the potential for unfortunate weather, and things beyond our control have necessitated the change in schedule,” organisers wrote in a statement on Monday (March 6).

Previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new event, organisers said, but those who would like refunds can make requests until next Monday (March 13) at 6pm. “We acknowledge that receiving this news may not be easy, but we guarantee that the wait will be worthwhile.”

Per The Music, the festival promoter Pritesh Ranjitkar told the Mercury that they decided to postpone Bass in the Domain last week due to potential “thunderstorms and rain”.

Bass in the Domain has yet to announce any changes to the line-up though, as The Music notes, it’s likely that JessB will have to drop off the bill as she is touring the US at that time.

Headlining Bass in the Domain are Sticky Fingers, who were recently at the center of controversy surrounding their booking at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2023. After their billing came under fire, Bluesfest repeatedly defended the decision to book the Dylan Frost-fronted band. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard dropped off the Bluesfest bill in protest, and Sampa the Great too withdrew from the festival.

Ultimately, last week Bluesfest announced that Sticky Fingers would step off the bill in a statement that read: “We apologise to those artists, sponsors and any others we involved in this matter through our mistaken belief that forgiveness and redemption are the rock on which our society is built.”