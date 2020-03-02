Hockey Dad announce 2020 headline Australian tour

Surf rock duo Hockey Dad will tour Australia in June. The band made the announcement on triple j this morning (Monday March 2nd). They’ll be joined by special guests Last Dinosaurs, Vundabar and Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers.

2020 is shaping up to be a big year for Hockey Dad, with a hometown benefit gig for bushfire affected communities and an appearance at Laneway festival already behind them.

The band’s third album, the highly anticipated ’Brain Candy’, is due to be released on May 29th. Recorded in Seattle with American producer, John Goodmanson (Bikini Kill, Death Cab For Cutie), the album will feature recently released singles ‘I Missed Out’ and ‘Itch’.

But first, Hockey Dad are heading abroad for their biggest international tour yet. They’ll play shows across Europe, the UK and North America in April and May before heading home for their national tour.

Presale tickets are on sale tomorrow (Tuesday March 3rd), and continues into Wednesday March 4th. General ticket sale begins on Thursday March 5th. To purchase tickets, click here.

Hockey Dad 2020 Australian Tour Dates:

Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre (June 4) – All Ages

Fremantle, Metropolis (5)

Melbourne, The Forum (6)

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (12) – All Ages

Sydney, Big Top Luna Park (13) – All Ages