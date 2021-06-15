Hockey Dad announce 2021 regional Australian tour

Hockey Dad have announced a huge, 19-date regional tour of Australia set for later this year.
The tour will kick off in August, and see the band hit regional cities and towns throughout Australia’s east coast. It will begin in Mackay, before taking on multiple dates in Queensland, Western Australia, New South Wales and Victoria, ending in Frankston.
Taking to social media to announce the tour, the Windang duo said, “We absolutely love regional shows…can’t wait to pop into all of our favourite towns again.”
In addition, Hockey Dad will be joined by Melbourne surf rock outfit The Grogans for the entirety of the tour.
In July of last year, Hockey Dad released their third album, ‘Brain Candy’. In a review of the album, NME’s Ali Shutler wrote, “Hockey Dad forget about genre on their eclectic, third full-length.
“From the grunge-influenced ‘Heavy Assault’ that sounds like Soundgarden meets Weezer, to the ragtag indie joy of ‘Dole Brother’, the Windang duo are ace whatever the flavour.”
Check the band’s full list of regional tour dates below.
Hockey Dad’s 2021 regional tour dates are:
AUGUST
Thursday 12 – Mackay, Seabreeze Hotel
Friday 13 – Townsville, Dalrymple Tavern
Saturday 14 – Cairns, Tanks Art Centre
Friday 20 – Margaret River, The River
Saturday 21 – Bunbury, Prince Of Wales
Friday 27 – Newcastle, The Cambridge
Saturday 28 – Central Coast, The Sunken Monkey
SEPTEMBER
Thursday 2 – Coolangatta, Coolangatta Hotel
Friday 3 – Coolangatta, Coolangatta Hotel
Saturday 4 – Sunshine Coast, Nightquarter
Thursday 9 – Byron Bay, The Northern
Friday 10 – Yamba, Yamba Bowling Club
Saturday 11 – Coffs Harbour, Hoey Moey
Thursday 16 – Ulladulla, Marlin Hotel
Friday 17 – Canberra, UC Refectory
Saturday 18 – Albury, Beer Deluxe
OCTOBER
Thursday 7 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel
Friday 8 – Barwon Heads, Barwon Heads Hotel
Saturday 9 – Frankston, Pier Bandroom