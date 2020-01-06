Hockey Dad announce bushfire fundraiser gig in Wollongong

Hockey Dad are the latest Australian act to hold a fundraising gig in support of those battling the ongoing bushfires across the country.

The Wollongong surf rock duo – comprising Billy Fleming and Zach Stephenson – have teamed up with Yours & Owls, Farmer & The Owl and Rad Management to play a hometown show at the Windang Bowling Club on January 24.

Other acts on the lineup include Shining Bird, TOTTY and Maddy Jane. Brisbane’s Dune Rats are also on the bill to perform a special DJ set. Find tickets here.

Advertisement

“These fires have hit real close to home for us, affecting our closest friends and family, not to mention countless more lives,” Hockey Dad wrote in a Facebook post announcing the gig. “We have decided to throw a massive show in our hometown bowlo, aiming to raise as much money as possible, in the hopes of getting everyone back on their feet and restoring our flora & fauna.”

These fires have hit real close to home for us, affecting our closest friends and family, not to mention countless more… Posted by Hockey Dad on Sunday, January 5, 2020

All profits from the tickets, raffle and merchandise on sale that evening will be donated to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, New South Wales National Parks and the Red Cross Disaster Relief. Prizes up for grabs in the raffle include signed surfboards from pro surfers and prize packs from Music Farmers, Audio-Technica, Vans and other brands.

“It is more important now than ever for all of us to chip in and help those in need,” the band added. “Forever thankful for everyone who has helped to make this happen. Grab yourself some tix and lets raise as much as possible.”

Hockey Dad’s Fire Fund gig adds to the growing list of upcoming benefit concerts. This includes the sold-out two-night show by Courtney Barnett and Camp Cope, Hermitude’s Sydney gig with Hoodzy and Horrorshow and the Bushfire Benefit Concert in Adelaide.