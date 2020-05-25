Hockey Dad announce hometown drive-in concert

Hockey Dad have today (May 26) announced a special drive-in concert in their hometown of Wollongong, set to take place in July.

The ‘Alive At The Drive-In’ concert will take place at Wollongong’s Bulli Showground on Friday July 31. The Pinheads, who also hail from Wollongong, will be opening for the duo.

Naturally, the show is pretty limited, allowing only 400 cars access. Tickets are on sale now, and include a poster and a showbag full of Hockey Dad-related gear alongside entry. Tickets are available for purchase here.

“It’s super exciting to be able to play a show again,” Hockey Dad said in a press statement.

“The drive-in aspect will make it such a new experience for everybody. The fact we can bring back live music in this way is so cool. It’s a mixture of old school entertainment crossed with a weird futuristic apocalypse vibe.”

In addition, the event will also feature a screening of surf documentary ‘Rage 3’, which was filmed over a year ago throughout Australia and Indonesia.

The gig is set to take place on the same day Hockey Dad are releasing their highly anticipated third studio album, ‘Brain Candy’. They’ve dropped three singles from the album thus far – ‘I Missed Out’, ‘Itch’ and ‘In This State’.

The announcement of this concert comes shortly after the first drive-in concert in the country took place earlier this month, with Casey Donovan performing a free show at Sydney’s Robyn Webster Sports Ground.