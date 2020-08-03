Hockey Dad announce live-stream performance for tonight

Hockey Dad will play a live-stream show tonight (August 4), commencing at 8:15pm AEST on their YouTube channel. The Windang duo announced the show in a comedic social media video, which parodies a news broadcast. Watch it below:

Do NOT tune into our @youtube channel tomorrow ffo@ 8:15pm AEST tomorrow. We will NOT be performing a special live-stream set with a bunch of surprises. Link in bio.. pic.twitter.com/6xFphw9kFw — HOCKEY DAD (@hockeydadband) August 3, 2020

Hockey Dad have teased that their live-stream show would feature a “bunch of surprises”. Further details are not yet known.

The duo released their long-awaited third studio album, ‘Brain Candy’, last Friday (July 31). It was originally slated for a May release, but the coronavirus pandemic prompted a change of plans.

The record features the previously released singles ‘In This State’, ‘I Missed Out’, ‘Good Eye’ and ‘Itch’.

NME gave ‘Brain Candy’ a four-star review, deeming it “a deliberately larger-than-life affair”.

“With ‘Brain Candy’, all bets are off: Broader, more colourful and with a lot more to say, it shows Hockey Dad are ready to take on the world,” the review read.

To celebrate the release of ‘Brain Candy’, Hockey Dad had been due to perform two hometown drive-in gigs at Bulli Showground on July 31 and August 1. However, concerns over the condition of the venue led the band to postpone the shows. They will now take place on October 9 and 10.

Hockey Dad will tour nationally in support of ‘Brain Candy’ next year. They will play shows in most major capital cities during April 2021. In addition, the band will perform at the 2021 iteration of Yours & Owls festival, alongside Tones And I, Benee and others.