Hockey Dad announce new live album recorded at 2020 drive-in shows

Hockey Dad have announced they’ll release a new live album later this month, ‘Live at the Drive In’.

As the title suggests, the record is comprised of songs captured live during the band’s drive-in shows almost a year ago to the date. The Wollongong duo played a pair of socially-distanced shows at Bulli Showgrounds in October 2020, with fans filling up the outdoor venue and watching from their vehicles.

Sound from the stage was beamed in through their cars’ FM stereos, and horns and hazard lights stood in for applause between songs. You can get a sense of how it all went down below:

‘Live at the Drive In’ is set to arrive on October 22, and is available to pre-order both digitally and on limited-edition vinyl here.

The 13-song tracklist is comprised almost entirely of cuts from their third studio album ‘Brain Candy’, though also features two songs from 2018 LP ‘Blend Inn’ – ‘Join the Club’ and ‘Sweet Release’ – as well as ‘Seaweed’ from their debut EP, 2014’s ‘Dreamin”.

“The drive-in shows were such a strange and exciting experience for us. The idea was so foreign, and we had no idea how it was actually going to play out. The atmosphere was unlike any other show we’ve ever played,” the band commented in an accompanying statement.

“We wanted to record and release the show as a little memento from a very weird time in the entertainment industry where conventional gigs are out the window. Hopefully it brings back fond memories if you attended any of the gigs. If it’s your first listen, we hope you enjoy the show and we are sure you’ll love the horns.”

Hockey Dad released ‘Brain Candy’ back in July 2020. In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Ali Shutler wrote, “Hockey Dad forget about genre on their eclectic, third full-length.

“From the grunge-influenced ‘Heavy Assault’ that sounds like Soundgarden meets Weezer, to the ragtag indie joy of ‘Dole Brother’, the Windang duo are ace whatever the flavour.”

Hockey Dad’s ‘Live at the Drive In’ tracklist is:

1. ‘In This State’

2. ‘I Missed Out’

3. ‘Good Eye’

4. ‘Germaphobe’

5. ‘Sweet Release’

6. ‘Itch’

7. ‘Heavy Assault’

8. ‘Tell Me What You Want’

9. ‘Dole Brother’

10. ‘Keg’

11. ‘Looking Forward to the Change’

12. ‘Join the Club’

13. ‘Seaweed’