Hockey Dad, Aunty Donna and Middle Kids lead inaugural Super Fun Day lineup

The first wave of performers for Super Fun Day – a new festival combining live music and stand-up comedy – has been announced, led by trailblazing rock outfits Hockey Dad and Middle Kids, alongside sketch comedy trio Aunty Donna.

The event is slated to go down at the Eatons Hill Hotel in Brisbane on Saturday March 26. Tickets will be available from OzTix starting 9am AEST on Wednesday October 13, with a presale kicking off at the same time this Friday (October 8).

The festival’s live music program leans heavily towards indie-rock, with the bill rounded out by Beddy Rays, Cheap Date, Concrete Surfers, Daily J, Shag Rock, Sweater Curse, The Vanns and Tia Gostelow. There will also be a performance by the festival’s own, as-yet-undetailed “Super Fun Band”, as well as a separate lineup of DJs.

Advertisement

On the comedy side, Aunty Donna – who are set to perform a “brand new exclusive festival show” – will be joined by the likes of Aaron Chen, Becky Lucas and Michelle Brasier.

Aunty Donna recently made their international breakthrough with an absurdist sketch series on Netflix, Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun. Speaking to NME upon its premiere, member Broden Kelly said: “Australia has such an awesome comedic voice and there are so many great comedians here. We need to figure out a way to keep our weird sense of humour being heard.”

Meanwhile, Hockey Dad’s headline spot comes as a particularly poignant win for the Windang-based duo, after their last show in Brisbane was cancelled during their performance due to stay-at-home orders in their home state of New South Wales, with two follow-up shows pulled from their schedule.

The band released their third album, ‘Brain Candy’, last July. It scored a four-star review from NME, with writer Ali Shutler saying: “A departure from [Hockey Dad’s] scrappy origins, this record is a big, grown-up collection of forward-thinking rock gems. Sure, it might not be as chaotic or feel as grimy as what’s come before, but it’s a deliberately larger-than-life affair.”

Earlier this month, Hockey Dad were confirmed to headline this year’s NYE On The Hill in Gippsland, performing alongside the likes of Baker Boy and The Chats.

Advertisement

Middle Kids released their second album, ‘Today We’re The Greatest’, back in March. It was flanked by the singles ‘R U 4 ME’, ‘Questions’, ‘Cellophane (Brain)’, ‘Stacking Chairs’ and the title track.

NME labelled ‘Today We’re The Greatest’ one of the best Australian albums of 2021 thus far, with writer David James Young saying it “documents a band in repose and reflection, adding a further emotional depth and texture to their already maximalist indie rock”.

Yesterday, the group were announced as headliners for a new Tasmanian festival dubbed Out Here In The Field, set to take place on Saturday March 19 in the state’s capital of Hobart.