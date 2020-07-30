Hockey Dad share new album ‘Brain Candy,’ video for ‘Germaphobe’

Hockey Dad have released their long-awaited third album, Brain Candy’ today (July 31).

The band had originally intended to put the record out on May 29. However, the coronavirus pandemic prompted the duo to change their plans.

Listen to ‘Brain Candy’ below:

‘Brain Candy’ features the previously-released singles ‘I Missed Out,’ ‘Itch,’ ‘In This State’ and ‘Good Eye.’

The album’s fifth single, ‘Germaphobe,’ was today given an accompanying music video. Drummer Billy Fleming directed the video, which stars TOTTY’s Kelly Jansch.

Watch it below:

NME Australia gave ‘Brain Candy’ a four-star review, writing that the band have made “the leap to a world where anything is possible.”

“Broader, more colourful and with a lot more to say… Hockey Dad are ready to take on the world,” the review reads.

The Windang duo recently postponed their upcoming hometown drive-in shows, citing safety issues with the condition of the venue. The shows will now take place from October 9-10.

Hockey Dad have also locked in a handful of 2021 tour dates, beginning with an appearance at January’s Yours & Owls festival. The band will tour nationally in April, playing shows in most major capital cities.

Last week, Hockey Dad covered ‘She Bangs The Drums’ by The Stone Roses as part of their appearance on Manchester: Covered. The series sees artists put their own spin on classic tracks.