Hockey Dad announce “cereal box” merch, livestream for drive-in concert

Hockey Dad have released a unique “cereal box” merch pack ahead of their third studio album, ‘Brain Candy.’

The band announced at breakfast time this morning (July 23) that the ‘Brain Candy’ cereal box would contain a copy of the album, stickers, a bum-bag, cards and a baseball.

Australian animator Productive Procrastination designed the cereal box itself, having also worked on the poster art for the band’s zombie-themed ‘Alive At The Drive-In’ shows.

To coincide with the release, the band have announced that they will personally deliver the boxes to 50 fans. They will deliver to fans anywhere between Wollongong and Newcastle.

Additionally, the band have announced their ‘Alive At The Drive-In’ show will be live-streamed next Friday night.

The first night is sold out, with limited spaces remaining for the second. Fans can tune in from 8:15pm AEST to see the performance.

Hockey Dad will release their third studio album, ‘Brain Candy,’ next Friday July 31. The album has been preceded with singles ‘I Missed Out,’ ‘In This State,’ ‘Itch’ and ‘Good Eye.’

The band recently announced the new dates for their Australian tour in support of ‘Brain Candy’, with the shows now taking place in April 2021.

They will also perform as one of the marquee acts of the 2021 Yours & Owls festival.