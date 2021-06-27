Hockey Dad forced to end Brisbane concert early and isolate

Hockey Dad were forced to end a Brisbane concert early due to new stay-at-home orders put in place in response to the New South Wales lockdown.

As Music Feeds first reported, the band’s concert last night (June 26) at Fortitude Music Hall was abruptly brought to a close just as they expected to return to the stage for an encore. Additionally, the band’s two other Brisbane shows have been postponed.

“Fuck. This is the heaviest thing we’ve ever experienced. We had just finished our set and were about to walk back on stage for an encore. We were then told we had to leave the venue immediately and isolate,” the band said on Instagram after the concert.

“We are absolutely gutted and are lost for words. Our team are working on a solution to fix all of this. Will be back with more updates as they come.”

According to new guidelines from Queensland Health, anyone who has been in the Greater Sydney, Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong areas since June 21 is required to isolate wherever they are for two weeks.

The band’s isolation period is expected to end before they kick off their regional Australian tour, commencing in Mackay on August 12.