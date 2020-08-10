Watch Hockey Dad perform ‘I Missed Out’ for ‘The Sound’

Hockey Dad have shared a performance of their single ‘I Missed Out’ as part of last night’s (August 9) episode of The Sound.

According to the clip, the performance was recorded live from their hometown of Wollongong.

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

We played I Missed Out on ABC TV + iview's The Sound! Check it out here:http://iview.abc.net.au/show/sound Posted by Hockey Dad on Sunday, August 9, 2020

Elsewhere on The Sound, frontman Zach Stephenson teamed up with fellow Wollongong artist Maddy Jane to cover The Easybeats’ ‘Friday On My Mind.’

John Paul Young and his band also performed on the cover.

‘I Missed Out’ was the lead single Hockey Dad’s third studio album, ‘Brain Candy.’

The band released the album in late July, after postponing its release from May.

Upon its release, NME gave the album a four-star review. The review described the album as “a big, grown-up collection of forward-thinking rock gems.”

Advertisement

Hockey Dad were recently forced to postpone their drive-in concerts in Wollongong. Inclement weather in the area left the concert grounds “very boggy.”

Crew members thus deemed the grounds as unsafe for to install stage infrastructure on. The band have since scheduled the shows for October.

The duo are also booked in for the upcoming January instalment of Yours and Owls Festival, before touring ‘Brain Candy’ in April 2021.

The most recent episode of The Sound also included performances from Washington, G Flip and Illy. Kylie Minogue also spoke in an interview about her forthcoming record, ‘Disco.’