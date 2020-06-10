Hockey Dad share ‘Good Eye’, the next single from upcoming album

Hockey Dad have shared ‘Good Eye,’ the fourth single from their upcoming album.

Their third album, ‘Brain Candy,’ is out on July 31. It will also feature the previously-released singles ‘I Missed Out,’ ‘Itch’ and ‘In This State.’

Listen to ‘Good Eye’ below:

Hockey Dad explained the origins of their latest single to NME Australia, explaining its origins on a US tour the band undertook.

“We played a show in Philadelphia, and the venue was batting cages,” the band said.

“Every time someone missed a ball, or made a mistake on that tour, we would all say ‘good eye.'”

The band goes on to describe ‘Good Eye’ as “a gift from us to the other bands on that tour.”

“The song itself is just about having that confidence to back yourself throughout tricky times. Watching your own back and trusting your own instincts.”

Yesterday (June 10), the Wollongong duo announced a second hometown drive-in show at Bulli Showground. They will now play a show on August 1, in addition to their sold-out July 31 concert.

Tickets for their second show go on sale today (June 11) at 9am (AEST).

Speaking about their drive-in shows, Hockey Dad said that they “were super excited by the idea straight away.”

“We were jumping at any chance to play a gig again,” they said.

“Especially because the idea was so foreign to us. We have never even been to a regular drive-in movie.”