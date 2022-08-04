Hockey Dad, Northeast Party House and more locked in for NYE On The Hill 2022

NYE On The Hill has been confirmed to return this year, with the full line-up – topped by Hockey Dad, Northeast Party House and Ruby Fields – announced this morning (August 4).

The full bill for this year’s edition of the festival – running, as its name would imply, across the New Year’s weekend of Friday December 30 through to Sunday January 1 – sports a total of 29 performing acts, with more to be announced in the coming months.

Other buzzy name set to ring in the New Year include Slowly Slowly, Sly Withers, Pacific Avenue, Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Coterie and Birdz, while up-and-comers like Royel Otis, Pinch Points, Liyah Knight and South Summit will also have a chance to shine on the single, clash-free stage. In addition, the festival will sport a roster of its own in-house DJs and a stand-up comedy program.

Like always, NYE On The Hill will take place at “the farm” in the regional Victorian locale of South Gippsland, which triple j points out is around 10 minutes out from Loch Village, 20 minutes out from Wonthaggi, and 95 minutes out from Melbourne.

Tickets go on sale at 8:30am next Wednesday (August 10), with a pre-sale kicking off a day earlier – find all the relevant ticketing info here.

The full line-up for NYE On The Hill 2022 is:

Hockey Dad

Northeast Party House

Ruby Fields

Slowly Slowly

Sly Withers

Pacific Avenue

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers

Adam Newling

Steph Strings

Birdz

Coterie

Felipe Baldomir

Pinch Points

Royel Otis

Caroline & Claude

Go Dog Go

Illuminati Karate Party

Invy Horn Jam

Kye

Liyah Knight

Little Green

Madi Colville-Walker

Matilda Pearl

Mitch Santiago

Nick Carver & The Mean St Butchers

Olivia Lay

Ozone

South Summit

Sunshine And Disco Faith Choir

+ More to be announced