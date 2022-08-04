Hockey Dad, Northeast Party House and more locked in for NYE On The Hill 2022

NYE On The Hill has been confirmed to return this year, with the full line-up – topped by Hockey Dad, Northeast Party House and Ruby Fields – announced this morning (August 4).
The full bill for this year’s edition of the festival – running, as its name would imply, across the New Year’s weekend of Friday December 30 through to Sunday January 1 – sports a total of 29 performing acts, with more to be announced in the coming months.
Other buzzy name set to ring in the New Year include Slowly Slowly, Sly Withers, Pacific Avenue, Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Coterie and Birdz, while up-and-comers like Royel Otis, Pinch Points, Liyah Knight and South Summit will also have a chance to shine on the single, clash-free stage. In addition, the festival will sport a roster of its own in-house DJs and a stand-up comedy program.
Like always, NYE On The Hill will take place at “the farm” in the regional Victorian locale of South Gippsland, which triple j points out is around 10 minutes out from Loch Village, 20 minutes out from Wonthaggi, and 95 minutes out from Melbourne.
Tickets go on sale at 8:30am next Wednesday (August 10), with a pre-sale kicking off a day earlier – find all the relevant ticketing info here.
The full line-up for NYE On The Hill 2022 is:
Hockey Dad
Northeast Party House
Ruby Fields
Slowly Slowly
Sly Withers
Pacific Avenue
Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers
Adam Newling
Steph Strings
Birdz
Coterie
Felipe Baldomir
Pinch Points
Royel Otis
Caroline & Claude
Go Dog Go
Illuminati Karate Party
Invy Horn Jam
Kye
Liyah Knight
Little Green
Madi Colville-Walker
Matilda Pearl
Mitch Santiago
Nick Carver & The Mean St Butchers
Olivia Lay
Ozone
South Summit
Sunshine And Disco Faith Choir
+ More to be announced