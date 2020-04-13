Hockey Dad postpone release of forthcoming album, ‘Brain Candy’

Hockey Dad have been forced to postpone the release of their forthcoming record, ‘Brain Candy’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post shared today (April 13), the duo said the album will now hit shelves on July 31. The band originally slated the release of ‘Brain Candy’ for May 29.

“Unfortunately we have had to push back the release due to everything that is happening on the planet right now… please be assured that all pre-orders will be honoured for the new date,” the band said.

‘Brain Candy’ will be Hockey Dad’s third studio album, following on from 2018’s ‘Blend Inn’ and their 2016 debut ‘Boronia’.

To keep fans on the hook until the album’s release date, Hockey Dad will release a new single this Thursday (April 16). The new track will follow the band’s latest single, ‘Itch’, which was released back in February and premiered on triple j’s Good Nights.

In addition to the album’s initial release in May, Hockey Dad had planned on touring internationally in April and May. They were scheduled to follow these dates with a local tour in June, supported by Last Dinosaurs, Vundabar and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers. Hockey Dad postponed both tours in March, and have not yet announced rescheduled dates.

