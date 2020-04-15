Hockey Dad release new single ‘In This State’

Hockey Dad have released the third single from their upcoming album today (April 16), titled ‘In This State’. Watch the lyric video for it below.

‘In This State’ is taken from their forthcoming third album ‘Brain Candy’ serving as the opening track. It follows the release of previous singles ‘I Missed Out’ and ‘Itch’.

“It’s the first song we completed when we were working on this album,” said guitarist and lead vocalist Zach Stephenson in a press statement.

“We came up with most of it the weekend of Splendour in the Grass. We had just played a You Am I song with Tim Rogers, and whilst rehearsing for it, I was playing around with the opening guitar chords.

“Tim seemed to like them, which got us even more excited to finish it and start playing it live. To me, it always felt like an album opener. The initial energy it brings sets a great pace for the rest of the album. It’s definitely one of the most energetic songs in the live set for sure.”

The band were set to embark on a tour supporting ‘Brain Candy’ in June. However, they have revealed that, like the album’s release date, it has also been postponed to yet-to-be-confirmed dates.