News Music News

Hockey Dad release new single ‘Itch’, confirm third studio album

New album 'Brain Candy' is set for release on May 29

David James Young
Hockey Dad announce single and new album
Hockey Dad, CREDIT: Ian Laidlaw

 

 

Wollongong garage-rock duo Hockey Dad have released their first new music of 2020.

Advertisement

‘Itch’, which was confirmed as imminent last week, is the second single to be lifted from Hockey Dad’s third album.

It follows on from ‘I Missed Out’, which was released in 2019 and scored the band 60th place in the 2019 triple j Hottest 100 – their third consecutive year in the countdown.

The new album, entitled ‘Brain Candy’, is slated to be released on May 29 via Wollongong-based label Farmer And The Owl.

‘Itch’, which premiered on triple j last night (February 13), is described by the band as “the most non-Hockey Dad song we have ever recorded.”

“The idea comes from a person having someone under their skin and constantly invading their thoughts”, explains vocalist/guitarist Zach Stephenson.

“For some reason, [they] can’t get enough of it. [They] can’t get enough of being controlled and held down.”

Advertisement

“It’s kind of saying, ‘come on in and keep me captive. I’m all yours.'”

A music video for ‘Itch’ was also released today (February 14), which can be viewed below:

The video was directed by Laban Pheidias, who has previously worked with artists such as Justin Bieber, Warpaint and Justin Timberlake.

In the video, the band inhabit a zombie apocalypse in the spirit of ‘The Walking Dead’, ending up undead themselves in a humourous, over-the-top production.

The band have shared a slew of international tour dates across the US, the UK and Europe in April and May.

An Australian tour is set to follow later in the year, with more to be announced soon.

Pre-order bundles have also been released for ‘Brain Candy’, with the album available for purchase on vinyl, CD and limited-edition cassette.

Other bundle packages include a new Hockey Dad shirt, a zine, a stainless-steel drink bottle and even their own branded surf wax.

Most recently, the band were a part of the 2020 Laneway Festival, while also performing a sold-out bushfire benefit show in their hometown of Wollongong.

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

Rhian Daly -
The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
Read more
Awards 2020

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

Sofiana Ramli -
The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Read more
Awards 2020

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

Luke Morgan Britton -
The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Awards 2020 Sofiana Ramli -
Read more

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Awards 2020 Luke Morgan Britton -
Read more

Lana Del Rey wins Best Album In The World at NME Awards 2020

"I cannot tell you how much this award means to me"
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more

Billie Eilish wins Best Song In The World at NME Awards 2020

Eilish beats Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Post Malone and Clairo to the award
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.