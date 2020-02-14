Hockey Dad release new single ‘Itch’, confirm third studio album

Wollongong garage-rock duo Hockey Dad have released their first new music of 2020.

‘Itch’, which was confirmed as imminent last week, is the second single to be lifted from Hockey Dad’s third album.

It follows on from ‘I Missed Out’, which was released in 2019 and scored the band 60th place in the 2019 triple j Hottest 100 – their third consecutive year in the countdown.

The new album, entitled ‘Brain Candy’, is slated to be released on May 29 via Wollongong-based label Farmer And The Owl.

‘Itch’, which premiered on triple j last night (February 13), is described by the band as “the most non-Hockey Dad song we have ever recorded.”

“The idea comes from a person having someone under their skin and constantly invading their thoughts”, explains vocalist/guitarist Zach Stephenson.

“For some reason, [they] can’t get enough of it. [They] can’t get enough of being controlled and held down.”

“It’s kind of saying, ‘come on in and keep me captive. I’m all yours.'”

A music video for ‘Itch’ was also released today (February 14), which can be viewed below:

The video was directed by Laban Pheidias, who has previously worked with artists such as Justin Bieber, Warpaint and Justin Timberlake.

In the video, the band inhabit a zombie apocalypse in the spirit of ‘The Walking Dead’, ending up undead themselves in a humourous, over-the-top production.

The band have shared a slew of international tour dates across the US, the UK and Europe in April and May.

An Australian tour is set to follow later in the year, with more to be announced soon.

Pre-order bundles have also been released for ‘Brain Candy’, with the album available for purchase on vinyl, CD and limited-edition cassette.

Other bundle packages include a new Hockey Dad shirt, a zine, a stainless-steel drink bottle and even their own branded surf wax.

Most recently, the band were a part of the 2020 Laneway Festival, while also performing a sold-out bushfire benefit show in their hometown of Wollongong.