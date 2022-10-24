Hockey Dad, Ruby Fields and more announced for Best Night Ever 2022

The next Best Night Ever has officially been unveiled, with the bill for this year’s edition set to be led by Hockey Dad and Ruby Fields.

Joining them will be a handful of Australia’s biggest and best indie-rock bands, including Pacific Avenue, Rum Jungle, The Buoys and The Moving Stills. Polish Club will also deliver their unique brand of pop-infused rock’n’roll, and the whole affair is rounded out with thrashy Adelaide punks West Thebarton.

This year’s Best Night Ever is booked to go down on Sunday December 18, taking place at the Gold Coast’s Miami Marketta. Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday (October 28), with a pre-sale starting at the same time a day earlier (October 27). Find details for both sales here.

2022 will mark the Best Night Ever’s fourth edition, having started in 2018 with a bill topped by the Dune Rats. It returned in 2019 – when it was headlined by The Chats and Skegss – but took 2020 off to account for the COVID-19 pandemic. Returning last year, the latest Best Night Ever featured editions on both the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast, with Violent Soho leading the fray.