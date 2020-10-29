Hockey Dad share animated music video for ‘Good Eye’

Hockey Dad have shared an animated music video for their 2020 track, ‘Good Eye’.

The song originally appeared as the fourth single from their latest album, ‘Brain Candy’.

According to a social media post, the video has been ready for some time now but did not premiere until last night (October 29).

On the clip, the Windang surf rock duo collaborated with directors Ken Weston and Luke Player, who also contributed animation/editing and illustrations respectively. Jhonny Russell created the video’s collage art.

Watch the music video for ‘Good Eye’ below:

Hockey Dad’s released ‘Brain Candy’ back in July. NME gave the record four stars, writing that “with ‘Brain Candy’, all bets are off: Broader, more colourful and with a lot more to say, it shows Hockey Dad are ready to take on the world.”

Since the album’s release, Hockey Dad have featured in the ABC’s new music series The Sound. The duo appeared in the fourth episode of the series’ first season, performing recent single, ‘I Missed Out’.

As part of the episode, frontman Zach Stephenson also teamed up with fellow Wollongong artist Maddy Jane to cover ‘Friday On My Mind’ by The Easybeats.

Since then, Hockey Dad have appeared on Farmer & The Owl’s ‘Family Values’ compilation, alongside a host of other Wollongong acts.

In January, they will perform at Yours & Owls festival, before embarking on a national tour in April.