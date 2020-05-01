Hockey Dad share collection of their first demos, ‘Early Days’

Hockey Dad have shared a collection of their very first demos, entitled ‘Early Days’, on Bandcamp, as the service waives their revenue share for 24 hours. The band’s recordings will similarly be available only for that period. The release is available for download here, exclusively via Bandcamp.

The four tracks on ‘Early Days’ were all recorded between January and February of 2013, preceding the release of their debut single ‘Lull City’ that year, and their debut EP, ‘Dreamin’. A full tracklist is below.

Todayz the day! We have put together our earliest recordings for a special limited release 💜 we really hope yas enjoy it Early Days – AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD FOR 24 HOURS ONLY VIA BANDCAMP – 5pm AEST / 12am EDT pic.twitter.com/IBotgUaPbE — HOCKEY DAD (@hockeydadband) May 1, 2020

Advertisement

The band announced the retrospective release earlier this week in a Facebook post.

“We had no idea what we were doing at the time and we sure as shit didn’t expect to still be doing all of this 7 years later… so we thought we’d share these with you to say thanks heaps for supporting us after all these years,” they wrote.

The archival EP comes ahead of the release of the Wollongong duo’s fourth full length album ‘Brain Candy’ on July 31. Hockey Dad have already shared a trio of singles from the album, ‘In This State’, ‘I Missed Out’ and ‘Itch’.

Hockey Dad – ‘Early Days’ Tracklist:

1. Mr. Sunshine (DEMO)

2. Sambuca At Six (DEMO)

3. Jump The Gun (DEMO)

4. Seaweed (DEMO)