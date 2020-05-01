News Music News

Hockey Dad share collection of their first demos, ‘Early Days’

Available exclusively on Bandcamp for only 24 hours

By Josh Martin
hockey dad press pic 2020
Credit: Press

Hockey Dad have shared a collection of their very first demos, entitled ‘Early Days’, on Bandcamp, as the service waives their revenue share for 24 hours. The band’s recordings will similarly be available only for that period. The release is available for download here, exclusively via Bandcamp.

The four tracks on ‘Early Days’ were all recorded between January and February of 2013, preceding the release of their debut single ‘Lull City’ that year, and their debut EP, ‘Dreamin’. A full tracklist is below.

Advertisement

The band announced the retrospective release earlier this week in a Facebook post.

“We had no idea what we were doing at the time and we sure as shit didn’t expect to still be doing all of this 7 years later… so we thought we’d share these with you to say thanks heaps for supporting us after all these years,” they wrote.

The archival EP comes ahead of the release of the Wollongong duo’s fourth full length album ‘Brain Candy’ on July 31. Hockey Dad have already shared a trio of singles from the album, ‘In This State’, ‘I Missed Out’ and ‘Itch’.

Hockey Dad – ‘Early Days’ Tracklist: 

1. Mr. Sunshine (DEMO)
2. Sambuca At Six (DEMO)
3. Jump The Gun (DEMO)
4. Seaweed (DEMO) 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.