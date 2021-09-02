Hockey Dad, The Chats, Baker Boy lead full NYE On The Hill line-up

Victorian festival NYE On The Hill has released its full 2021 line-up, with Hockey Dad, The Chats, Baker Boy and Alice Ivy leading the bill.

Following its cancellation in 2020, the festival will now return across December 30-January 1 in South Gippsland. The line-up also includes Ashwarya, Bananagun, Jerome Farah, Merpire, Teenage Joans and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, among others.

“What a time we’re all living through… What a better time it will be when we can all be back on the Hill again,” organisers wrote on social media.

“When that magical time happens we’re all in for an amazing journey as we collectively time-travel from one glorious year into the next, arm-in-arm, surrounded by good friends we know and good friends we’re yet to meet, enjoying the best musical offerings the land has to offer.”

If the event is unable to go ahead, organisers say it will be rescheduled to the last weekend of March 2022.

The second release of general admission tickets are on sale now through Moshtix.

The 2021 NYE On The Hill line-up is:

Alice Ivy

Art Vs Science

Ashwarya

Baker Boy

Bananagun

Emma Volard

Hockey Dad

Jack Botts

Jerome Farah

Kobie Dee

Kungari Comedy

Maddy May

Matilda Pearl

Merpire

Pricie

Steph Strings

Steve Cousins

Stumps

Sunfruits

Sunnyside

Teenage Joans

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers

The Chats

The Consummators

The Grogans

The Rions

The Terrys

3k

Towns

Wilson Blackley