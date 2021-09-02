Hockey Dad, The Chats, Baker Boy lead full NYE On The Hill line-up

Victorian festival NYE On The Hill has released its full 2021 line-up, with Hockey Dad, The Chats, Baker Boy and Alice Ivy leading the bill.
Following its cancellation in 2020, the festival will now return across December 30-January 1 in South Gippsland. The line-up also includes Ashwarya, Bananagun, Jerome Farah, Merpire, Teenage Joans and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, among others.
“What a time we’re all living through… What a better time it will be when we can all be back on the Hill again,” organisers wrote on social media.
“When that magical time happens we’re all in for an amazing journey as we collectively time-travel from one glorious year into the next, arm-in-arm, surrounded by good friends we know and good friends we’re yet to meet, enjoying the best musical offerings the land has to offer.”
If the event is unable to go ahead, organisers say it will be rescheduled to the last weekend of March 2022.
The second release of general admission tickets are on sale now through Moshtix.
The 2021 NYE On The Hill line-up is:
Alice Ivy
Art Vs Science
Ashwarya
Baker Boy
Bananagun
Emma Volard
Hockey Dad
Jack Botts
Jerome Farah
Kobie Dee
Kungari Comedy
Maddy May
Matilda Pearl
Merpire
Pricie
Steph Strings
Steve Cousins
Stumps
Sunfruits
Sunnyside
Teenage Joans
Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers
The Chats
The Consummators
The Grogans
The Rions
The Terrys
3k
Towns
Wilson Blackley