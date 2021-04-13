Hockey Dad to kick off ‘LIVE AT LAST’ free nationwide gig series

Hockey Dad is the first act to be announced for LIVE AT LAST: a new series of free gigs taking place across Australia, supported by Secret Sounds and Jack Daniel’s.

The beloved duo will be taking on Frankie’s Pizza in the heart of Sydney on Thursday April 29.

LIVE AT LAST aims to see major acts perform at cosy local institutions across the country. Due to the intimacy of the show, tickets can only be won via Secret Sounds’ website.

Organisers have already revealed a second show with a different artist will be announced soon, taking place in Brisbane.

Hockey Dad are also set to play the 2021 comeback of Yours & Owls Festival, which, after involuntarily taking a year off in 2020 due to coronavirus, has newly been rescheduled for April.

The multi-day event was originally postponed to January of this year, but festival organisers decided to push it back further in the hopes restrictions may have eased by now: “To spare you from the arduous details, the short story is, we want to deliver the festival to you all in the closest form possible that you are used to from us.”

Hockey Dad will appear at Yours & Owls this weekend (April 17-18) alongside Tones & I, DMA’S, Lime Cordiale and more.