Hockey Dad will replace Psychedelic Porn Crumpets on Ocean Alley’s 2022 tour

Ocean Alley have announced Hockey Dad as the new main support for their fast-impending national tour, with Psychedelic Porn Crumpets dropping out due to their home state of WA extending its border closure.

The latter band – who announced their new album earlier this week – will still perform with Ocean Alley on the Perth date of the run, where Hockey Dad will not appear. However as an additional result of WA’s tightened entry and exit restrictions, the show has now been pushed back to Saturday May 28 (it was originally scheduled for Monday February 21).

Hockey Dad will also step away before the tour’s penultimate stop in Adelaide, where Sydney indie-rock outfit Le Shiv will fill their role. Dulcie remains onboard for all 11 dates of the run, opening up each night with a showcase of cuts from their 2021 EP ‘Sake Of Sound’, as well as new single ‘Tell Ur Friends’ (which landed yesterday).

Remaining tickets for Ocean Alley’s tour are on sale now via their website. It comes in support of their recent single ‘Touch Back Down’, which followed the 2020 album ‘Lonely Diamond’.

That record landed in June of 2020. In addition to singles ‘Hot Chicken’, ‘Way Down’ and ‘Tombstone’, the band promoted it with a making-of webseries titled Constructing The Diamond, and followed it up last September with a live-in-studio concert film.

NME gave ‘Lonely Diamond’ a four-star review upon release, with writer Ali Shutler calling it “ambitious [and] progressive but most importantly, fun” and “a monster of a record that manages to inspire excitement at every one of its dizzying turns.”