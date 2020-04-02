Holiday Party release new single ‘Let Down’, announce debut album

Brisbane indie-pop duo Holiday Party have released their first new music of 2020.

‘Let Down’ is the band’s fifth single to date. It was premiered on triple j’s Home and Hosed by host Declan Byrne this past Wednesday.

Yesterday (April 2), the band released an accompanying music video for the single, directed by Mitch Fresta.

Advertisement

Watch it below:

According to vocalist Mel Tickle in a press statement, ‘Let Down’ was originally written while she was “listening to pop music and mucking around on a Casio”.

“The song has a sense of adventure and forward momentum”, she added. “[W]e hope people feel nice listening to it.”

Instrumentalist Luke McDonald, meanwhile, contributed that the theme of ‘Let Down’ is “making the same mistake over and over again”.

“[Y]ou’re in a continuous loop”, he said. “You’re trying to break the cycle but ending up right where you started.”

Advertisement

‘Let Down’ is set to feature on the band’s debut studio album. The self-titled record does not have an official release date yet, but is projected for the third quarter of 2020.

The band had originally planned to announce tour dates to coincide with the release of the single, although that plan has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Like so many artists, we were about to announce a tour with some wonderful new friends, but we’ve all seen the news – we need to stay home and look after each other”, the band wrote in a post to their social media.

“We hope this song brings you a moment of light and is a welcome distraction.”

Holiday Party originally formed in 2017 following the dissolution of both Tickle and McDonald’s previous bands. McDonald contributed guitar and keyboards to The John Steel Singers, while Tickle was the lead vocalist in bands such as Little Scout and Pynes.

Their debut single, ‘I’m Still Here’, was released in 2017. It was followed by ‘Dream State’ in February 2018, ‘Run Away’ in August 2018 and ‘No One’ almost a year later.