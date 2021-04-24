Holiday Sidewinder announces forthcoming album ‘Face Of God’ with PNAU’s Nick Littlemore

Indie-pop artist Holiday Sidewinder has announced that she has a new album on the way titled ‘Face Of God’, co-created with PNAU‘s Nick Littlemore.

She revealed the project yesterday (April 23), sharing its first cut ‘Into The Universe’ to mark the occasion. The track was written and produced with composer and producer Billy Jay Stein, as well as the record’s collaborator, Littlemore.

It’s a spacious arrangement with an ethereal quality, featuring Sidewinder’s dreamy vocals floating over hazy backing instrumentals. Check it out below.

“‘Into The Universe’ is a pre-apocalyptic interstellar, psychedelic piece about the power of love and kindness. Or whatever you make of it,” Sidewinder explained in a press statement.

“The lyrics are an extrapolation of Nick Littlemore’s hand scribbled poems that I found in his notebooks. Maybe it’s the hope for place we both long to be; torn between the future, present and the past.”

Sidewinder and Littlemore wrote ‘Face Of God’ in just five days at his home Hollywood studio, before being produced the following year. It’s set for release on May 21 via Littlemore and Peter Mayes’ label, Lab78.

Sidewinder kicked off the year with her track ‘Survive This’, initially released as a Bandcamp exclusive. She dropped the song in March, sharing on social media that it felt like a timely statement on violence against women.

“I thought this song might hit a chord and serve as some tension release for anyone exhausted by the patriarchy, misogyny and hate crimes against women,” she wrote.