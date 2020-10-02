Holiday Sidewinder shares new single ‘Twin Flames’

LA-based, Sydney-born indie pop singer Holiday Sidewinder has shared a new single, entitled ‘Twin Flames’, exclusive to Bandcamp.

The glitzy new track is Sidewinder’s second release of the year, following ‘Lazy GF’ in August. It’s co-written and produced by longtime collaborator Coco Morier, the songwriter behind pop hits for no less than Britney Spears, Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding, Demi Lovato, and Icona Pop.

<a href="https://holidaysidewinder.bandcamp.com/track/twin-flames">Twin Flames by Holiday Sidewinder</a>

It’s unclear whether any of the tracks belong to a forthcoming larger release.

Sidewinder, who rose to prominence as the lead singer of the cult teen 2000s band Bridezilla, released her first solo album ‘Forever or Whatever’ under her own name last year. Sidewinder’s music is a turn away from the brooding indie of her former band, towards ’80s-style synth pop.

“Pop is the only genre that you can’t be confined in,” Sidewinder told Junkee in 2019 of the change in sound.

“There are no rules. You can’t guess what’ll be embraced by the masses. [I] come from an indie background, and I was a jazz junkie for years too. But even with the promises of freedom from constraints within those genres — with improvisation and not having to have polished production or conventional song structures — it’s a smaller box you put yourself in.”

The mastering of ‘Forever or Whatever’ was funded entirely through the sales of Sidewinder’s pre-worn satin underwear, grabbing headlines.

Leading up to her solo turn, she played as part of Alex Cameron’s live band from 2017-2019.