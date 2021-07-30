Hollow Coves tap into their lockdown woes on emotive new single ‘Hello’

Brisbane-based indie duo Hollow Coves have shared a poignant new track titled ‘Hello’, coupling it with a stirring film clip in which singer/guitarist Matt Carins slogs his way through a draining bout of loneliness.

An ode to those feeling defeated by lockdowns in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ‘Hello’ is marked by its gentle, folky acoustic guitars and airy, wistful layered vocals. Carins sets a melancholic tone on the track’s first verse, singing: “These days are slow and I’m caught inside / I’m in my head and I’m spinning round / If I call out will someone show? I miss those days when you were home.”

Watch the music video for ‘Hello’, directed by Jordy Merry, below:

“The music video for ‘Hello’ was inspired after hearing stories about some of the strange things that people had been doing during hotel quarantine/lockdowns,” Hollow Coves said in a press release.

“The song was written during COVID lockdowns so we thought it would be fun to try and capture the full range of emotions that people might experience during these moments of isolation.

“I feel like that is something that a lot of people might be able to relate to after recent times. We wanted to show how these moments can be incredibly bleak but you can choose to make the most out of them. Matt also made his acting debut in this one.”

The video also ties in with the wider narrative of their EP ‘Blessings’ – which Hollow Coves released back in June via AWAL – with the band noting that its cliffhanger ending is a “subtle link” to a forthcoming video for the EP’s title track, due to land on Friday August 13.

Hollow Coves will showcase tracks from ‘Blessings’ live when they join Melbourne indie-rock outfit The Paper Kites for a five-date national tour next month, hitting stages in Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne.

The duo are also set to play two of their own rescheduled headline shows later this year, taking to The Factory Theatre in Sydney on Thursday October 28, and The Corner Hotel in Melbourne on Saturday November 6. Tickets to both shows are on sale now from Hollow Coves’ website.