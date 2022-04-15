Holly Humberstone shares details of new song with The 1975’s Matty Healy

Holly Humberstone has said that a new single will arrive next week – and it appears to be another collaboration with The 1975’s Matty Healy.

Humberstone shared an image of herself on Instagram yesterday (April 14) along with a link to a new single called ‘Sleep Tight’, which is set to arrive on April 29.

Humberstone tagged Healy in the post, as well as James Milton – the producer of her acclaimed EP, ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel‘.

Humberstone has previously written with Healey on the single ‘Please Don’t Leave Just Yet’.

Last year at Reading Festival, Humberstone confirmed to NME that the pair had been working together on more new material: “Yeah, we’ve written a couple of songs together, so there may be something coming out in the future…”, she told us.

When asked about the differences between her relationship with Healy compared to previous collaborators, Humberstone said: “I think there’s a big difference between working with other writers that just write, and then people [like Matty] who wear their heart on their sleeve everyday when they come into the studio to write about everything that they’re feeling.”

Humberstone also opened up about working with Healy on The Late Late Show with James Corden last year. “I still can’t quite believe it that I even got the chance to work with Matty, which is so cool,” Holly said. “I think he’s got some crazy fans and they must have found the name of the song which is called ‘Please Don’t Leave Just Yet’ somewhere on the deep, dark web.”

“It’s going to be a part of the next EP which should be coming out hopefully within the next few months,” she continued. “I’m really excited.”

Earlier this month, Humberstone was nominated for Best Song Musically and Lyrically at this year’s Ivor Novello awards for her song ‘Haunted House’.

Humberstone is nominated alongside Rag’n’bone Man’s ‘All You Ever Wanted’, Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’, Ella Henderson and Tom Grennan‘s ‘Let’s Go Home Together’ and ‘Seventeen Going Under’ by Sam Fender.