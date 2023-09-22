Holly Humberstone shares melancholic new single ‘Into Your Room’

Holly Humberstone has shared her latest single ‘Into Your Room’ from her upcoming album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black‘.

‘Into Your Room’ is the fourth song to be released from Humberstone’s debut LP. It follows ‘Antichrist’, ‘Room Service’, and ‘Superbloodmoon‘. The track was written in California alongside the singer’s longtime collaborator Rob Milton and famous songwriter Ethan Gruska (Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple).

Created in Gruska’s small music studio outside of Los Angeles, California, the song came to life in one day. The track features a breezy 80’s electronic beat with lyrics, “You don’t know how much I need you / Yeah, I feel the weight (When you leave me so sad, no) / It’s crushing me / I hate to think how bad I treated you,” detailing the singer’s guilt from not being present within a relationship.

The singer has also shared a live performance of the track in collaboration with Amazon curved. Check it out below.

Humberstone’s debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ is set for release on October 13 via Polydor/Darkroom/Geffen. Pre-order the LP here.

“This album is an exploration of the two sides of myself that coexist,” Humberstone previously said in a statement. “One side, the introvert who wants to board the windows up and shut the world out, writing about wanting to escape my surroundings and the confusion of life on the road last year. The other side of me, the extrovert, writing about a budding relationship, deep connections and love.”

In honour of the album’s release, Humberstone is set to embark on an intimate UK tour next month. The UK tour will begin on October 1 in Liverpool and end five days later in Southampton.

Holly Humberstone 2023 UK intimate tour dates are:

OCTOBER

1 – Liverpool, Jacaranda (sold out)

2 – Leeds, Crash (sold out)

3 – Nottingham, Rough Trade

5 – Londong, Banquet (sold out)

6 – Southampton, The Brook, Vinilo (sold out)

8 – Newcastle, Newcastle University with Reflex Records

9 – London, Rough Trade East (two sold out shows)

Speaking to NME backstage at Lollapalooza 2023, Humberstone explained why rushing her creative process on her upcoming debut album did not work for her.

“I did try to rush and write stuff but it just didn’t really work,” explained the singer. “My music has always been really personal to me and going into the studio and writing about stuff that has been going on is always really crucial to my mental health so I discovered that it is part of the process to take your time with things. I couldn’t have done it any faster if I tried.”

She continued: “I wanted it to be my favourite thing that I’d done to date. I feel like with so many of my favourite artists, their debut album has always been the most iconic piece of work so I wanted it to represent me to a ’T’ and I wanted it to just feel like it’s really come from my heart, it sounds really cringe but I did. It’s just something I feel like you can’t really rush.”