Eagle-eyed fans have uncovered the fact that Holly Humberstone and The 1975‘s Matty Healy have apparently written a song together.

Fans have been sharing a registration made with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP). You can view it in full here.

It indicates that Humberstone, Healy, and a third songwriter Robert James Milton have composed a song together titled ‘Please Don’t Leave Just Yet’.

Milton is the producer of Humberstone’s EP ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel‘ and frequent collaborator with the likes of Easy Life and Finn Akew.

It was also through scouring ASCAP earlier this week that fans revealed that Taylor Swift would be featuring on a remix of Haim‘s ‘Gasoline’. The trio later confirmed the news to be correct.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Healy shared a fresh update on the progress of his latest music project under the Drive Like I Do name, saying that it’ll include “a little bit of new music”.

The 1975 frontman has previously said that he is working on a release under the Drive Like I Do moniker, which has been described as a “separate entity” to The 1975, which could arrive later this month.

Last month, meanwhile, Humberstone performed live versions of ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’ tracks ‘Vanilla’ and ‘Deep End’ for the NME 100 showcase.

In a five-star review of the musician’s debut EP last year, NME praised the record’s “showcases staggering emotional clarity and gut-wrenching tales of pain and catharsis.”