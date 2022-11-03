Holly Humberstone unveils video for ‘Can You Afford To Lose Me?’ inspired by Fifth Sister swap initiative

Holly Humberstone has shared the visuals for her new single ‘Can You Afford To Lose Me?’

The video sees her travelling from house to house, knocking on doors and exchanging colourful hand-wrapped parcels with the residents inside. This was inspired by Humberstone’s Fifth Sister Swap initiative, where she hosts clothes swaps at her live shows as a nod to swapping clothes with her three sisters when they were growing up.

The track is the title track of Humberstone’s recently released extended collection of songs which comprises most of the tracks from her first two EPs, 2020’s ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’ and 2021’s ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’.

You can watch the video below:

Speaking about the extended collection of songs, Humberstone said: “The past couple of years have been a whirlwind and I rarely get the chance to reflect on everything that’s happened. Over the past few months I’ve been looking back; at the music I’ve made, the people I’ve met, the incredible experiences we’ve shared together and where I’m heading on a personal level.

“Playing my songs on tour, seeing them out in the world, and how they’ve affected people differently has made me want to give them another life so much I’ve put them together in the order I would listen to them in now – a fresh evolution of my first two EPs.”

“I feel like I’ve changed quite a lot since releasing some of my tracks, so I decided not to include a couple of them – while I’ll always love those songs, I wanted to highlight the ones that resonate the most with where I’m at in my life in this moment. I hope you guys can listen to these songs in new ways, just like I have.”

In a press release, Humberstone confirmed she is currently writing her debut album and it will likely be released next year.

She will be touring later this month on a headline run which will take her to London’s O2 Academy Brixton. You can see the dates below and buy tickets here.

NOVEMBER

22 – Bristol, O2 Academy

23 – Leeds, O2 Academy

24 – Liverpool, O2 Academy 1

26 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

27 – Newcastle, NX

29 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

30 – Manchester, Academy 1

DECEMBER

01 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

03 – Norwich, UEA

04 – Nottingham, Rock City