Holy Holy and CLEWS deliver a stripped-back live version of ‘The Aftergone’ from lockdown

Holy Holy and CLEWS have teamed up once more to share a stripped-back live recording of their collaborative single ‘The Aftergone’, filmed from their respective home studios during lockdown.

Holy Holy split their parts between Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula (where guitarist Oscar Dawson lives) and the Launceston studio of Sumner’s Jack McLaine (where vocalist/guitarist Tim Carroll is based), while CLEWS recorded their parts in their shared studio in Sydney.

The performances were compiled, produced, mixed and mastered by Dawson, who in a press release said: “We’ve always lived in different states, for as long as the band has existed. So we’ve had some practise at working remotely [and] this is another example of that.

“Also, whilst we’re locked down, things just happen. I get bored, so videos like these just sort of… Emanate.”

Take a look at the video, edited together by Dawson’s brother Josh, below:

“It’s nice to get a chance to hear the songs stripped back like this. You get to lean more into the song structure and core melodies,” Carroll said.

‘The Aftergone’ was released last month as the final single from Holy Holy’s fourth album, ‘Hello My Beautiful World’, which landed in full today (August 20) via Wonderlick/Sony. The album also features singles ‘Port Rd’ (featuring Melbourne rapper Queen P), ‘How You Been’ and ‘Believe Anything’.

To launch the new record, Holy Holy are set to embark on a 20-date tour of Australia this November, performing six shows in Queensland, four in Victoria, three each in Western Australia and New South Wales, two in Tasmania and one each in Canberra and South Australia.

CLEWS will join the band as backup singers for the full run, with Queen P and Hayley Mary serving as support acts. Tickets for all shows are on sale now from the band’s website.

Last week, Holy Holy shared a cover of the Ball Park Music track ‘Cherub’, which was also recorded in lockdown. It came as the follow-up to a cover of Holy Holy’s ‘Sentimental And Monday’ that Ball Park Music released in June.