Holy Holy announce dates for regional tour of Australia

This April, Holy Holy will embark on a regional tour of Australia in support of their 2019 album, ‘My Own Pool Of Light’. See more details below.

The Sydney duo – comprising Timothy Carroll and Oscar Dawson – announced the details of their upcoming tour on Instagram early this morning (February 6). “[We’re] going to some places we haven’t been in a while, or places we really enjoyed and want to head back to,” the band wrote, adding that “as for the other places we aren’t heading to, we’ll see what we can rustle up!”

Holy Holy will begin their tour of Aussie on April 2 at Frankston’s Pier Hotel before bringing it to Torquay, Hobart and Newcastle. On April 10, they are expected to play Sydney’s Bad Friday Festival, alongside Pond, Twin Peaks, Hayley Mary, Shady Nasty and others. The band will continue their trek across Oz with gigs in Terrigal, Wollongong and Kingscliff.

Tickets to the shows are on sale now via the band’s website. Check out the tour poster below.

Before Holy Holy kicks off their regional tour, the band will play at Horizon at ANUSA in Canberra on February 21. Other acts on the bill include Cub Sport, Wafia, Adrian Eagle and Graace.

Last month, Holy Holy scored two spots on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2019 list. ‘My Own Pool Of Light’ cuts ‘Maybe You Know’ and ‘Teach Me About Dying’ ranked at number 61 and 50, respectively. The poll was topped by Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’.

Holy Holy 2020 Australia regional tour dates are:

Frankston, Pier Hotel (April 2)

Torquay, Torquay Hotel (3)

Hobart, Right Now Music Festival (4)

Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel (9)

Sydney, Bad Friday (10)

Terrigal, The Beery (11)

Wollongong, Waves (12)

Coffs Harbour, C.ex Coffs (16)

Kingscliff, Kingscliff Beach Hotel (17)

Birtinya, Nightquarter Live (18)