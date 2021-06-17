Holy Holy announce fourth studio album, ‘Hello My Beautiful World’

Holy Holy have announced the forthcoming arrival of their fourth studio album, ‘Hello My Beautiful World’.

The 11-track album will be released on August 20 through Wonderlick and be the follow-up to their 2019 LP, ‘My Own Pool of Light’. Alongside the album announcement, the band have shared the latest single off the album, ‘Believe Anything’.

One of the first songs to be written for the album, ‘Believe Anything’ layers frontman Tim Carroll’s vocals over a bed of dark synths and strings, all while exploring what it means to believe something and seek out truth.

Listen to ‘Believe Anything’ below:

‘Hello My Beautiful World’ was mostly created during lockdown in Australia, sourcing production help from Gab Strum, also known as Japanese Wallpaper. In addition to ‘Believe Anything’, the record will also include previous singles ‘How You Been’ and Port Rd featuring Queen P.

“When we work with people from different genres, it’s not that we’re totally different from them. There are heaps of similarities too. Music genres aren’t black-and-white, there isn’t some sort of binary,” guitarist Oscar Dawson said in a statement.

“It’s all about the grey zone where the two of you meet in the middle – you realise that you connect on a certain level, but you also have access to a different perspective. You’re similar enough to be together in the first place; but where you differ is where the light can come through.”

Holy Holy’s ‘Hello My Beautiful World’ tracklist:

1. ‘Believe Anything’

2. ‘How You Been’

3. ‘The Aftergone (feat. CLEWS)’

4. ‘Port Rd (feat. Queen P)’

5. ‘Hello My Beautiful World’

6. ‘Ghosts’

7. ‘I.C.U.’

8. ‘Stand Where I’m Standing’

9. ‘Shoreditch’

10. ‘So Tired’

11. ‘Here and Now’