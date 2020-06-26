Holy Holy announce new live EP recorded at The Forum

Holy Holy have announced a new live EP, capturing their performance at The Forum in Melbourne last year.

The sold-out show took place last November during the duo’s launch tour for third album ‘My Own Pool of Light’. The seven-track EP will be comprised entirely of tracks from that album, including favourites ‘Maybe You Know’, ‘Faces’, ‘Teach Me About Dying’ and ‘Frida’.

Watch the band perform album track ‘Sandra’ at the Forum concert below:

Bandmates Timothy Carroll and Oscar Dawson announced the EP earlier today (June 26) in an Instagram livestream. It’s set for release July 3. The band are running a competition for fans who pre-save the album via Spotify or Apple Music, with those who do so going into the running to win a merch pack and a virtual chat with Carroll and Dawson.

Holy Holy were set to embark on a regional tour back in April, but those dates have since been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tour will now take place in October, and will include dates in Frankston, Torquay, Terrigal, Wollongong, Newcastle, Birtinya and Kingscliff.

Back in March, Dawson released an “isolation love song” with partner and musician Ali Barter, recorded while in quarantine with all proceeds going to Support Act.

Holy Holy’s rescheduled regional tour dates are:

Frankston, Pier Hotel (October 9)

Torquay, Torquay Hotel (10)

Terrigal, The Beery (16)

Wollongong, Waves (17)

Newcastle, Cambridge (18)

Birtinya, Nightquarter Live (29)

Kingscliff, Kingscliff Beach Hotel (30)