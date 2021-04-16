Holy Holy return with first single of 2021 ‘How You Been’

Indie-rock duo Holy Holy are back with their first new single of the year, ‘How You Been’.

The track premiered on triple j Drive earlier this week before landing on streaming services today (April 16). Reminiscent of an earlier Holy Holy sound, the new single has an uplifting air carried by poppy guitars and catchy lyrics.

Check it out below:

Behind its summery sound is a melancholy message of heartbreak, but from the perspective of an outsider checking in. Speaking to triple j about the track, the pair expanded on its creation and their approach to making songs.

“It has a lot of the hallmarks of what we do,” they said. “It’s a classic Holy Holy song in the sense that there’s real storytelling. A character based, lyrical theme plays out.”

“Then there’s Oscar’s emotive chord progressions that subtly influence the way you feel,” they added. “You don’t realise why, but you’re listening to the song and certain emotions come up.”

‘How You Been’ is a shift in gear from their last single ‘Port Rd’, a dance-slash-hip-hop track with bars from Queen P. Both singles are set to appear on their forthcoming album, with a title and release date yet to be announced.

The duo are finishing up a run of rescheduled shows for their ‘Port Rd’ tour until early May, kicking off in Brisbane on April 23.